‘Hidden Figures’ takes top prize in SAG Awards

Posted January 30, 2017 2:40 pm by Comments

Fox’s biographical comedy-drama “Hidden Figures” landed the top prize Sunday at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, seen as a major bellwether for the Oscars.

Starring Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae, it took the trophy for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture, the SAG equivalent of a best film Academy Award.

Theodore Melfi’s movie, which recounts the story of African-American mathematicians who helped NASA put the first men in space, was a shock winner, with Kenneth Lonergan’s “Manchester by the Sea” widely tipped for the top prize.

It also beat coming-of-age drama “Moonlight,” comedy “Captain Fantastic” and race relations story “Fences.”

The post ‘Hidden Figures’ takes top prize in SAG Awards appeared first on COMPLETE ENTERTAINMENT.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. The winners list of Golden Globe Awards TVC E. Below are the 74th Golden Globe Awards winners held on Sunday (8th of January 2017). Here’s a look...
  2. World-renowned Cosmologist donates Tate International Physics Leadership Prize to Scholarship for Young African Mathematicians and Scientists The 2016 winner of the American Institute of Physics’ John Torrence Tate Award for International Leadership in Physics, Prof. Neil...
  3. Hon. Dogara leads winners of 2015 Zik Prize Awards Speaker of the House of Representatives, RT. Hon Yakubu Dogara, two serving governors and five other prominent Nigerians have won...
  4. And the Winner of the 2015 Caine Prize For African Writing is…Namwali Serpell from Zambia Zambian writer Namwali Serpell has been announced as the winner of the  2015 Caine Prize for African Writing. The announcement...
  5. US folk singer, songwriter, Bob Dylan wins Nobel Prize in Literature By Prisca Sam-Duru, with agency reports US singer and songwriter, Bob Dylan, yesterday emerged winner of the prestigious Nobel Prize...
  6. The present generation of writers are less political – E.C. Osondu,Caine Prize Winner When you mention Africa, the first thing that comes to the mind of the average American is not literature, to...
  7. Full List Of Winners At The Future Awards Africa #TFAA2016 The Future Awards Africa 2016 held on yesterday at the Federal Palace Hotel Lagos. The event had performances from music...
  8. BREAKING: 2016 Winner of $100,000 NLNG Nigeria Prize for Literature announced The winner emerged from 173 entries. The post BREAKING: 2016 Winner of $ 100,000 NLNG Nigeria Prize for Literature announced...
  9. Dancing with Angelique Kidjo, Theatrical Performances & Celebration as the Etisalat Prize for Literature Winner is Announced! It was a night of glitz, glam, great performances and rewarding excellence as Etisalat held the 2nd edition of its...
  10. South African Songeziwe Mahlangu Wins the 2014 Etisalat Prize for Literature For His Story ‘Pen Umbra’ The winner of the 2014 Etisalat Prize for Literature was announced at the Intercontinental Hotel Lagos, Nigeria on Sunday the...

< YOHAIG home