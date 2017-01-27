Hollywood tackles eating disorder in “To The Bone”

The subject of eating disorders is tackled in the new film ‘To the Bone’, which premiered at the Sundance film festival.

Eating disorders has rarely been the focus of films, but has been the subject of numerous television movies and featured in soap operas.

According to The National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders, ANAD, around 30 million people suffer from some kind of eating disorder.

It also reports that eating disorders have the highest mortality rate of any mental illness.

Collins admitted that she leapt at the chance to star in the film as soon as she read the script.

The film is based on the experiences of the writer director Marti Noxon, who is best known for her television productions ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’, ‘Angel’ and ‘UnREAL’.

