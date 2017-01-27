Human Rights Activist, Fred Agbaje buried in Lagos

The remains of Human Rights Activist and Constitutional Lawyer Fred Agbaje has been laid to rest in Lagos today.

Family, friends and professional colleagues gathered at All Saints Cathedral in Lagos for the Service of songs and also pay their last respect to the late Akoko Edo born Lawyer.

His body later was moved to the Ikoyi Cemetery where he was buried.

Agbaje will be remembered as a firebrand social critic and pro democracy crusader, who was very outspoken against social ills and inequalities.

His brother and colleagues took turns to eulogize the late human rights activist.

