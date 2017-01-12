‘I did not betray Ndume’ – Bukola Saraki

TVC E. Senate President Bukola Saraki has denied insinuations that the removal of the former Senate Leader, Ali Ndume had triggered a crisis in the Senate.

Mr Saraki also said he didn’t betray Mr Ndume to save his job. He made this known when he spoke with State House correspondents after a private meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

 “There is no crisis in the National Assembly, things like this do happen. The institution is bigger than everybody. I am sure that he and everybody else will always work for the interest of the institution and the interest of the country. Everything is calm, solid and fine.”

Saraki who had earlier in the day appeared before the Code of Conduct Tribunal; CCT was asked whether he sacrificed Ndume to save himself. “Do I look like someone that does things like that?

