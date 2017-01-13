‘I don’t represent Nigeria’ – Mr Eazi

Posted January 13, 2017 2:40 pm by Comments

‘I don’t represent Nigeria’ – Mr Eazi

Eazi- TVCTVC E. Ghana based, Nigerian Born Entertainer “Mr Eazi” has said, he is a man for all nation who represents Africa as a whole and as such does not represent Nigeria alone.

He made this statement during and interview segment with TVC entertainer splash on the (13 of January 2017). The Sango Otta hood boy said, life is easy in Nigeria as the stress is less. He has been in the Afro-beat Scene (Ghana) for less than a year.

The singer who was born in PortHacourt has worked with some of the biggest names in the Ghana music industry, and has been receiving resultant buzz since he dropped his first single called “the pipi dance”.

The entertainer revealed he moved to Ghana at age 15. He concluded his interview with Honey Pot by saying: ‘I feel blessed because everything I have I don’t deserve, you too can be blessed, meanwhile, “my life has been a representation of influences from Nigeria and Ghana” and so my next song is ‘Accra to Lagos’ releasing it in February 2017, I love you all.’

What are your thoughts on this?

The post ‘I don’t represent Nigeria’ – Mr Eazi appeared first on COMPLETE ENTERTAINMENT.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Mr Eazi talks upcoming concert, losing Ghana Music Awards and more Nigerian born Ghana based musician Tosin Ajibade aka Mr Eazi in his most revealing interview ever, tells the Linda Ikeji...
  2. Mr Eazi And Juliet Ibrahim Say Ghana Influenced Nigerian Music, Nigerians React Mr Eazi and Juliet Ibrahim got the bashing of their life from Nigerians for saying Ghana influenced Nigerian music. see...
  3. Mr Eazi holds first ever ‘Life Is Eazi’ concert in Lagos Hip hop and hiplife recording artist, Gaisie, popularly known as Mr Eazi has held his first ever ‘Life Is Eazi’...
  4. “Life Is Eazi” Concert With Mr. Eazi Holds This Wednesday | #DettyDecember “Life Is Eazi” Concert With Mr. Eazi Holds This Wednesday | #DettyDecember “Come and Experience the first of its kind-...
  5. Notjustok TV: “I Started Off As A Promoter” – Mr Eazi Cyprus Invasion Notjustok TV: “I Started Off As A Promoter” – Mr Eazi Cyprus Invasion Man of the hour, Mr Eazi, recently...
  6. Music Was The Least I Was Interested In -Mr Eazi Popular Nigerian-born star, Mr Eazi, says of all his talents, music was the least he initially had interest in. As...
  7. Mr Eazi apologize to Nigerians, says his family is planning on deporting him to Ghana Nigerian-born, Ghana based musician, Tosin Ajibade simply known as Mr Eazi, has issued an apology to his Nigerian fans following...
  8. AAG: 12 boxers to represent Nigeria The Nigeria Boxing Federation (NBF) yesterday unveiled a 12-man boxing team to represent the country at the 11th All Africa...
  9. VIDEO + AUDIO: Mayorkun – “Love You Tire” f. Mr Eazi Brand new single from Davido Music Worldwide act – Mayorkun, featuring Starboy’s Mr Eazi .Mayorkun wow-ed everyone in April this year...
  10. Paralympic Committee Releases List Of Athletes To Represent Nigeria In Rio The Paralympic Committee of Nigeria has named 23 athletes and 6 coaches that would represent Team Nigeria at the Rio...

< YOHAIG home