TVC E. Ghana based, Nigerian Born Entertainer “Mr Eazi” has said, he is a man for all nation who represents Africa as a whole and as such does not represent Nigeria alone.

He made this statement during and interview segment with TVC entertainer splash on the (13 of January 2017). The Sango Otta hood boy said, life is easy in Nigeria as the stress is less. He has been in the Afro-beat Scene (Ghana) for less than a year.

The singer who was born in PortHacourt has worked with some of the biggest names in the Ghana music industry, and has been receiving resultant buzz since he dropped his first single called “the pipi dance”.

The entertainer revealed he moved to Ghana at age 15. He concluded his interview with Honey Pot by saying: ‘I feel blessed because everything I have I don’t deserve, you too can be blessed, meanwhile, “my life has been a representation of influences from Nigeria and Ghana” and so my next song is ‘Accra to Lagos’ releasing it in February 2017, I love you all.’

What are your thoughts on this?

The post ‘I don’t represent Nigeria’ – Mr Eazi appeared first on COMPLETE ENTERTAINMENT.