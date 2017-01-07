”I will not date an artist like me” – Chidinma Ekile

chidinma-ikiTVC E. Nigerian singer-songwriter, 2010 MTN Project Fame West Africa winner, Chidinma Ekile has revealed that she will not go into any sexual relation with an artist, let alone marry the person.

The artist revealed this during the L . A . B . I Show on the ( 6th of January 2017), she said, she is very single and also not in any romantic at the moment relationship.

chidinma-21Chidinma who frowns so much at domestic violence reveals she will walk out of a marriage if it involves violence.

The 24-year-old born singer disclosed the following about herself: ”I have never used a dildo and will not use one,  I don’t smoke and drink, music is my drink. My previous relationship was chocking. My mother once asked about my boyfriend at the same time I am not under pressure to get married, I can’t marry a Muslim, and yes I have dated the wrong person in the past.”

