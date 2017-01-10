Ice Prince breaks up with Maima Nkewa

Break up rumours have begun to trail Ice Prince and his girlfriend, Maima Nkewa, following some new snaps she shared on social media.

Seems like the model had a wild time at the club last night as she shared snaps of herself grinding on some yet to be identified man.

As can be expected, the photos have caused myriad reactions on social media after the fracas the French-Ghanaian model put Ice Prince through.

You will recall that there were rumours of Maima cheating on the rapper with an Abuja-based man known as Akinbode who allegedly paid for her chest piercing and paid for her trips to London and Paris.

