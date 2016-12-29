Indigenous musician in Ekiti releases 1st album at 87

Music is a universal language and there’s no retirement age for musicians.

For Egbeyemi Ayo Kolawole who is a musician in Ilawe Ekiti, Ekiti state, it is a dream come true as she just released her first album at the age of 87 .



The son of the octogenarian musician disclosed that mama Egbeyemi is extremely seeing her dream come. She was also honoured with a chieftaincy title for her musical prowess.

