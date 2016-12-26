Kannywood Actress, Rahama Sadau speaks out about ‘malicious reports regarding her religion’

Posted December 26, 2016

Rahama Sadau, who was recently expelled from Kannywood, has come out to respond to reports regarding her religion.

According to the actress,  an audio recording has been making rounds especially on Whatsapp, on a supposed proposal that tempted her to change her religion in exchange for millions of Dollars and a role in a Hollywood movie.

In a statement, the actress addressed the issue stating her disappointment at the originator of the recording, and urged that its circulation be stopped.

