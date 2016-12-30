Kennedy Njoku takes oath as Abia Assembly speaker

The Abia state House of Assembly has impeached Martins Azubuike as the speaker of the house on grounds of misconduct and financial recklessness.

The lawmakers elected Kennedy Njoku as the new speaker.

The proceeding which was presided over by the Deputy speaker of the house, Cosmos Ndukwe saw 20 out of the 24 lawmakers vote in favour of the impeachment of Martins Azubuike.

The motion for his impeachment was moved by the member representing Obingwa East state constituency, Solomon Akpuluonu.

The newly elected speaker, Kennedy Njoku represents Ossisioma state constituency while the Martins Azubuike is from Isialangwa North constituency.

As at the time of this report, efforts to get the reaction of the former speaker was not successful as he was not present during the process.

