Kidnapped female lecturer found dead inside a bush in Kogi state

A female lecturer in the Department of Biological Sciences at the Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi, Christie O. Agbulu (pictured above), who was kidnapped in Lokoja on November 26th 2016, has been found dead. Family sources say her corpse was found inside a bush in Lokoja, Kogi state.

Christie went missing after she left Makurdi on November 25, 2016 to visit a friend in Lokoja, the Kogi state capital. Her abductors collected ransom from her family but still did not release her. Efforts to locate her whereabouts proved abortive until yesterday when her decomposing body was found in the bush.

