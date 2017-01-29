Kidnappers demand N10m ransom for Catholic priest

TVC N. The parish priest of St Patrick’s Catholic Church, Eku in Ethiope East council area of Delta State, Rev. Fr. Joseph Oghenekevwe Ojakorotu, has been kidnapped.

The clergy was reportedly forced out of his vehicle along the Eku-Sapele Road Friday afternoon while on his way to Sapele, around Dafinone Plantation.

The kidnappers were said to have abandoned his vehicle in the middle of the road.

Reliable sources informed our correspondent yesterday evening the kidnappers had established contacts with some of his parishioners and demanded a N10 million ransom for his release.

“The kidnappers have reached out to some parishioners this afternoon and insisted that the Father won’t be released if we don’t pay the N10 million ransom,” a source said yesterday evening.

When contacted, spokesman of the Delta state police command, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, told our correspondent police operatives were already on the trail of the kidnappers.

He said the main concern of the men was to rescue unhurt before going after perpetrators for arrest and prosecution.

“Our men are on the case already and what I can assure you of is that we shall not let these criminals succeed.

“Our primary concern is to get the Reverend Father out unhurt first. Then we shall ensure to arrest the criminals and get them prosecuted. They shall not go unpunished in this case,” Aniamaka assured.

Rev Fr Ojakorotu is the second Catholic priest to be abducted in Delta state in the last four months.

Rev. Fr. Paul Irikefe, a lecturer at the SS Peter and Paul Catholic Major Seminary, Bodija, Ibadan, was kidnapped around Warri/Effurun metropolis last September.

