Lagos to begin sale of Lake Rice at all 57 local councils

Lagos state government will begin the distribution of the lake rice in all the 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas.

Special adviser to the governor on food security, Sanni Okanlawon disclosed this to TVC news on Tuesday.

He said the prices remain same and customers don’t need Lagos state residents’ registration, LASRRA card to buy the product.

The special adviser also disclosed the sustainability plan of the Lake rice which is the first commodity product of the memorandum of understanding signed between Lagos and kebbi states.

