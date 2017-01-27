LCCI, others push for growth through ICT development

Members of the business community say the information and communications technology sector can help the country get out of recession.

Speaking ahead of an ICT forum to hold in Lagos, president and executive members of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Nike Akande

stress that the ICT sector can contribute more to national development if the right infrastructure and policies are put in place.

They added that the federal government need to consider public private partnership to mobilise needed investments for necessary infrastructure with government providing a conducive policy environment where ICT business can thrive.

