LMC announces incentives for new season

League Management Company has announced incentives for the Nigeria Pro-Football League new season.

Clubs stand to receive 500,000 naira for each away win, 200,000 for away draws as well as 250,000 for attracting over 5,000 fans at home games.

The NPFL clubs will also be paid 200,000 monthly for stadium maintenance, 100,000 for dressing three Under-18 youth players in a matchday and one playing 15 minutes

