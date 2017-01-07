LMC promises improved 2016/2017 NPFL season

Posted January 7, 2017 6:40 pm by Comments

Nigerian football fans can expect a much improved league as the new NPFL season gets set to return.The League Management Company has promised to build on the positives of the last season while improving on observed challenges ahead of the new season.

The 2016/2017 Nigeria professional football league starts on January 14.

LMC chairman, Shehu Dikko pledged that the board will work out solutions to eliminate the drawbacks of the past.

The post LMC promises improved 2016/2017 NPFL season appeared first on COMPLETE ENTERTAINMENT.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Enugu Rangers begin final preparation ahead NPFL new season Nigeria Professional Football League champions Enugu Rangers have resumed camping for the final part of their preparation ahead of the...
  2. Four NPFL clubs for Dikko tourney NPFL runners-up Rivers United, Federation Cup winners FC IfeanyiUbah as well as premier league clubs Wikki Tourists, Niger Tornadoes and...
  3. NPFL Super Four set for Enugu from December 7th The Nigeria Professional Football League Super Four competition involving the top four teams in the top flight will hold between...
  4. Enugu Rangers to commence pre-season on Friday Nigeria Professional Football League champions Enugu Rangers will begin pre-season exercise ahead of the defence of their title on Friday....
  5. NPFL, LaLiga Sign Five-Year Partnership Representatives of the governments of Nigeria and Spain witnessed the landmark signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for a...
  6. NPFL: Maikaba promises to win trophies with Akwa United Newly appointed technical adviser of Akwa United FC, Abdul Maikaba says he decided to leave Wikki Tourists of Bauchi to...
  7. NPFL mid-season review in numbers The Nigeria Professional Football League has been ace this 2015 season not necessarily because we are seeing fans return to...
  8. NFF hold crisis meeting over Shehu Dikko/police face-off The Nigeria Football Federation have been locked in a crisis meeting following the move by security operatives from the Nigeria...
  9. NPFL: Madu says it will be tougher for Rangers next season Christian Madu has warned his Enugu Rangers team-mates, that they will be the team to beat next season. The Flying...
  10. LMC announces incentives for new season League Management Company has announced incentives for the Nigeria Pro-Football League new season. Clubs stand to receive 500,000 naira for...

< YOHAIG home