LMC promises improved 2016/2017 NPFL season

Nigerian football fans can expect a much improved league as the new NPFL season gets set to return.The League Management Company has promised to build on the positives of the last season while improving on observed challenges ahead of the new season.

The 2016/2017 Nigeria professional football league starts on January 14.

LMC chairman, Shehu Dikko pledged that the board will work out solutions to eliminate the drawbacks of the past.

