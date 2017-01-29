Lord of Ajasa’s wife shades Olamide on Instagram

The wife of veteran indigenous rapper, Lord of Ajasa is not too happy with YBNL frontman, Olamide.

Sometime on Saturday, Ajasa’s wife, Funke who goes by the name @queenfunkaso on Instagram shared a throwback photo of Olamide and her son with the caption.

‘@baddosneh and ajasa little son back in d days .memory keep coming yet they do as if dem no no us again. anyway God dey’.

Back then at ID Cabasa’s studio, Olamide used to be Lord of Ajasa’s protege before he became a star.

