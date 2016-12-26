Crystal Palace’s new manager Sam Allardyce has described losing the England manager’s job as “one of the darkest moments in his career.”

Allardyce, lasted just 67 days as England boss after he was axed for making indiscreet comments to undercover newspaper journalists.

He bounced back to land the Palace job on Friday, following the dismissal of Alan Pardew, but his experience with the national team still haunts him.

The former Bolton coach took his first training session on Saturday morning, ahead of his first match at Watford on Boxing Day.

The post Losing England job my darkest moment – Allardyce appeared first on COMPLETE ENTERTAINMENT.