“Love & Recession” premiere underway in Lagos

‘Love & Recession’, a stage play produced by ‘iOpenEye Limited’ in partnership with Etisalat Nigeria has commenced a four-day-run premiere in Lagos.

The play, adapted from Femi Osofisan’s 1992 Adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s ‘A Marriage Proposal’ is directed by Ifeoma Fafunwa who directed the popular stage drama ‘Hear Word’.

According to Fafunwa, `Love & Recession’ is a celebration of the creativity and ingenuity of a Nigerian in addressing challenges without the involvement of external help.

It is a hilarious comedy with intriguing themes that highlights the current harsh economic realities, and also depicts how many are managing to pull through the challenging times, being resourceful in their own way.

‘Love & Recession’ also plays up the need to celebrate Nigerian traditional culture and languages to promote unity, togetherness, collaboration and partnership needed to build a better Nigeria.

It features popular Nollywood stars Keppy Ekpenyong, ‘Omonor’, and Ikponmwosa Gold among others.

