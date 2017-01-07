Man bags life sentence after hacking wife, hiding remains in fridge

A 38-year-old Indian man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for hacking his wife to death.According to reports, Girish Pote, 38, was sentenced on Thursday, January 5, 2017, after he was found guilty of killing his 33-year-old French wife, Madhuwanti Pathak on December 3, 2013, for wanting to leave India to return to her home country, France.

Police account reveals that Pote brutally murdered his wife in the flat they shared in Bhayandar, a northern suburb of India’s commercial capital, Mumbai, The police officer who led the investigation, Dinkar Murlidhar Pingle, told AFP, “The accused has been sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering his wife.”

The court heard that Pote chopped up her body with knives he bought from a nearby mall and hid her remains in a refrigerator in their flat so the CCTV cameras installed in the building’s lobby and lift would not pick up his activities.

The grisly crime was uncovered after Pote confessed his actions to a cousin who in turn informed the police.

