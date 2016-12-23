Margot Robbie confirms secret wedding ceremony

Posted December 23, 2016 6:40 am by Comments

Actress Margot Robbie earlier today confirmed her wedding to longtime boyfriend Tom Ackerley on Monday, December 19 2016.

In a picture shared on her Instagram page, the actress gives a final confirmation of her new status as she shows off the  pear-shaped diamond ring on her finger.

The 26-year-old “Focus” and “Suicide Squad” star looked stunning in a white off-the-shoulder lace wedding dress as her mom, Sarie Kessler, walks her down the aisle was walked down the aisle by her mother Sarie Kessler.

The secret wedding is being reported to have been attended by 50 guests, who joined the couple at a private estate in Coorabell.

According to reports from News.com.au, there were about 50 invited guests and the festivities kicked off at 4pm.

The post Margot Robbie confirms secret wedding ceremony appeared first on COMPLETE ENTERTAINMENT.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Watch Will Smith & Margot Robbie in the Thrilling New Movie – “Focus”! Get Tickets Now at Tripican.com Are you ready for a great Will Smith movie? It’s time for Tripican‘s Wednesday Movie Feature and we have got...
  2. Whoop! Cameron Diaz Confirms her Secret Wedding to Benji Madden After setting a ‘No marriage rule’ for herself Hollywood actress Cameron Diaz has confirmed that she had a secret marriage...
  3. See The Special Wedding Ceremony In Akwa Ibom That Has Got People Talking (Pics) Love really knows no bounds. This couple pulled massive attention at their traditional wedding ceremony which was held recently in...
  4. Exclusive Photos from the Screening of “Secret Princess” with Desmond Elliot & DJ Cuppy A couple of months ago we brought you the BTS shots of animated movie “Secret Princess” (click here) as well...
  5. Couple Cause A Scene After Their Wedding Ceremony In Uganda (Photos) This couple caused a big scene after trying to make their wedding unique by driving round town in an open...
  6. D’banj Didn’t Do Any Secret Wedding – D’banj’s Manager Says Over the weekend, Social media was awash with stories of a secret registry wedding between Afropop star Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo,...
  7. Sandra and Chijioke Met at His Sister’s Wedding & Now They’re Getting Married! Pre-Wedding Photos | A Conceal Affair Sandra and Chijioke met at his sister’s wedding, and now they are getting married. In the bride’s beautiful words, Who...
  8. Checkout These Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Couple In Wings This is perhaps one of the best pre-wedding photos I’ve seen. The young Nigerian couple are set to walk down...
  9. These Pre-Wedding Photos Got People Confused And Talking Muna and Sammy walked down the aisle today but before that, these cute prewedding photos of the couple got some...
  10. They Did it Their Way! Ose & Kae Tell BN How They Planned Their Lovely Garden Wedding in Lekki Intimate? Check! Fun? Check! A wedding that perfectly captured the couple’s essence … Triple check! BellaNaija contributor Osemhen and Kingsley are both...

< YOHAIG home