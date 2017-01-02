Mbengue, Moussa Sow back in Senegal’s AFCON Squad

Senegal have recalled experienced defender Cheikh Mbengue and striker Moussa Sow to their 23-man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The pair had missed November’s World Cup qualifier in South Africa.

Henri Saviet of St Etienne was also recalled by coach Aliou Cisse.

The squad includes 12 players who competed at the last Nations Cup finals in Equatorial Guinea, where Senegal failed to get past the first round.

Senegal play in Group B against Algeria, Tunisia and Zimbabwe.

 

