Comedian Ali Baba’s January 1st concert took place at Eko Hotels in Lagos.

Many notable faces in the entertainment industry attended the comedy and music concert.

Humblesmith, Harrysong, Waje and Omawumi are the music performers of the night which countless comedians took turns on stage.

The post Mercy Aigbe, 2face, RMD, Waje & more at Ali Baba’s January 1st concert appeared first on COMPLETE ENTERTAINMENT.