Moelogo receives funds from British phonographic industry

Nigerian singer Moelogo is among independent musicians that have received a grant from the British government to promote their music.

The Music Exports Growth Scheme run by the British Phonographic Industry and funded through the Department for International Trade, awarded Moelogo and 20 other musicians £250,000 about $ 300,000

The fund will be used for their overseas promotional touring and marketing.

Moelogo’s EP Ireti was released in 2016 and got international recognition including a mention in The Fader.

