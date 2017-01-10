My CAF seat will bring value to Nigerian football : Pinnick

Nigerian Football Federation President, Amaju Pinnick has proclaimed that his election into the Confederation of African Football Executive Committee board will be an advantage to Nigerian Football.

Pinnick is looking to unseat the incumbent and long standing member, Anjorin Moucharafou who also heads the Benin Republic Football Federation .

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kwesi Nyantakyi and Anjorin Moucharafou of Benin FA are currently representing Zone 3 (Zone West B), which covers Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Togo, Chad, Cote d’Ivoire and Niger.

Nyantakyi, who is also on the FIFA council, will be open for re-election on March 16, 2017.

In September last year, Pinnick was not endorsed for elections into the FIFA Council.

Amos Adamu is the last Nigerian to sit on the CAF executive committee.

