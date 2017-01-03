My journey into music is divine, says Glory Kings

Posted January 3, 2017 12:40 pm by Comments

UK-based Nigerian gospel musician, Glory Oturu, popularly known by her stage name, Glory Kings, has described her journey into the music industry as a divine call from the God Almighty.

The gospel singer who dropped her debut single, Power In The Name Of JESUS, last November, revealed she delved into music because of a calling from God.

“I had a calling from God to do music but I’ve been running away from doing it until God started to deal with me about it to the extent I had so many encounters in my dreams,” said Kings, who works as nurse for the NHS in UK in an interview.

“I also had lots of men and women of God confirming the call of God upon my life. I love music but never really thought I would end up being a gospel artist until I had a special encounter with God. This led me into coming out to sing to the glory of His name.”

The Owerri-born singer said she started singing a young age in Northern Nigeria with Celebration Chapel choir and other choirs and even serving as a music director.

She listed gospel star Sinach, Mary Mary and Fred Hammond as some of her role models.

The post My journey into music is divine, says Glory Kings appeared first on COMPLETE ENTERTAINMENT.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. ‘I see music as divine assignment’ Solagbade Sola is a gospel music minister. Born in Ikeja, Lagos about 37 years ago to the family of Olanipekun...
  2. ARTISTE UNCENSORED: My journey into music –Joe Praize The story of gospel music may not be complete in the present Nigeria without Joe Ebhodaghe, fondly called Joe Praize;...
  3. ‘Gospel music has taken me across the world’ -Moty Former UK based gospel singer, Michelle Oluwatoyin Aduragbemi, Moty, as she popularly known, is back in the country doing what...
  4. Fallacy of the divine rights of kings By Femi Aribisala Dogmatic Christian support for Paul is just a lot of hot air. It is sound and fury...
  5. Okonkwo: Fulfilling God’s Call Through Gospel Songs AS a growing young girl in Igbanke, Orhiowon Council Area of Edo State SOME, Miss Ngozi Okpozor loved singing for...
  6. Agoha dumps secular for inspirational music Popular singer and model, John Agoha, has taken a walk from secular music. The ‘Chocomilo’ singer revealed exclusively to Showtime...
  7. Music is like food to me — singer, Joy Ikade Budding singer, make-up artiste and event planner, Joy Ikade has stated that music is not just a passion for her;...
  8. Gospel music is poorly promoted– El Levite In this interview, gospel reggae artiste, Hilary Okechukwu Ogbuagu popularly known as El Levite talks about his musical journey and...
  9. Music Was The Least I Was Interested In -Mr Eazi Popular Nigerian-born star, Mr Eazi, says of all his talents, music was the least he initially had interest in. As...
  10. YungSix leads Artistes to Warri for ‘The return Of the Kings’ YungSix, will  be visiting his home town, Warri, the commercial capital of Delta State for a show tagged The Return...

< YOHAIG home