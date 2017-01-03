My journey into music is divine, says Glory Kings

UK-based Nigerian gospel musician, Glory Oturu, popularly known by her stage name, Glory Kings, has described her journey into the music industry as a divine call from the God Almighty.

The gospel singer who dropped her debut single, Power In The Name Of JESUS, last November, revealed she delved into music because of a calling from God.

“I had a calling from God to do music but I’ve been running away from doing it until God started to deal with me about it to the extent I had so many encounters in my dreams,” said Kings, who works as nurse for the NHS in UK in an interview.

“I also had lots of men and women of God confirming the call of God upon my life. I love music but never really thought I would end up being a gospel artist until I had a special encounter with God. This led me into coming out to sing to the glory of His name.”

The Owerri-born singer said she started singing a young age in Northern Nigeria with Celebration Chapel choir and other choirs and even serving as a music director.

She listed gospel star Sinach, Mary Mary and Fred Hammond as some of her role models.

