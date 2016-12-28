NCAA fines Arik Air $19,000 for violating regulatory provisions

Posted December 28, 2016 2:40 pm by Comments

Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority has sanctioned Arik Air for contravening the provisions of the Civil Aviation Regulations.

The regulatory body said that it had received complaints of delay and the carrier’s inability to ferry passengers’ checked-in luggage from London to Lagos from December the 2nd to 4th.

Spokesman, NCAA, Sam Adurogboye said the carrier declined to offer care and compensation to the affected passengers, for which it was fined One Hundred and fifty United States dollars for each affected passenger.

He also noted that the airline did not inform the passengers that their checked-in baggage would not be off-loaded as required by law.

 

The post NCAA fines Arik Air $ 19,000 for violating regulatory provisions appeared first on COMPLETE ENTERTAINMENT.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. BREAKING: NCAA fines Arik N6m over delay of passengers’ luggage Maureen Ihua-Maduenyi The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority has fined Arik Air N6m over its passengers’ complaints of delay and inability...
  2. Baggage delay: NCAA fines Arik Air The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued a N6million fine to Arik Air Limited for contravening the provisions of...
  3. Delayed baggage: NCAA slams N6m fine on Arik Air …Airlines cancel flights over poor visibility By Louis Ibah The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has slammed a fine of...
  4. NCAA gives Arik 48 hours to produce passengers’ luggage Ifeanyi Onuba and Maureen Ihua-Maduenyi The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority has intervened in the rift between Arik and some of...
  5. NCAA gives Arik Air 24-hour ultimatum over delayed baggage The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority on Wednesday directed Arik Air to return all delayed baggage of its passengers from London...
  6. Arik, Air France top NCAA chart on passenger complaints reports Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, has released summary reports of complaints received against international and domestic airlines for the months...
  7. NCAA fines foreign aircraft N7m for airspace violation Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority ( NCAA) has slammed a N7 million fine on a foreign registered aircraft,  Global Express Bombardier...
  8. NCAA summons FAAN, Arik Air over dead stowaway …deceased still unidentified Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, has summoned management of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, over...
  9. Stranded passengers protest Arik Air delay At least 100 stranded Arik Air passengers on Saturday took to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport’s tarmac in Lagos to...
  10. NCAA lifts ban on Discovery Air The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority on Tuesday lifted the suspension placed on the operations of Discovery Air. The ban was...

< YOHAIG home