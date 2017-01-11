NFF challenges match commissioners on diligence

The 2017 NFF Match Commissioners’ seminar began in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Tuesday, with NFF President Amaju Pinnick declaring that the federation would start suspending match commissioners who are found guilty of dereliction of duty and/or whose reports are inconsistent with independent match reports.
To this end, the federation will start making use of independent assessors, as part of measures to further improve the domestic League.
Chairman of Chairmen of State FAs and NFF Executive Committee member, Ibrahim Musa Gusau, delivered Pinnick’s message at the opening ceremony inside the Conference Room of Sharon Ultimate Hotels, Abuja.
In his own address, Chairman of the NFF Match Commissioners Committee, Alhaji Babagana Kalli, noted that in as much as there has been improvement in the area of match commissioning over the years, “it is of high importance that we not only maintain the standards of the previous years, but also improve on them.
“Match commissioners have shown great resolve in ensuring better matches, which is one of the reasons why we now have a credible and respected Nigeria Professional Football League. They have worked hard to complement the efforts of the League Management Company (LMC) in taking the elite division to a new pedestal.

