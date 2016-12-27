Nigeria’s flag carrier airline, Medview has facilitated intra African trade relations by launching services to some countries.

The services are coming after travellers called for strong connectivity with countries in West Africa and Africa as a whole after some carriers ceased operations in the region.

Lilian Eze-Mark reports that Air travel within West Africa is said to be cumbersome as travellers most times go to Europe or North Africa to connect flights back to the continent.

Special Representative of President, Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission in Liberia, Tunde Ajisomo said Medview’s flight services are expected to deepen integration in the West African sub region.

For the president, National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies, the air services would motivate members to move inventories for sale and promote partnerships to grow business.

Nigeria’s Ambassador to Sierra Leone, Gladys Adebiyi described the move as a plus for the country’s aviation sector and noted that the ECOWAS leadership is very happy about the development.

The Airline Operator said the development aligns with the vision of ECOWAS to promote trade and economic relations between African countries and their peoples.

According to him, the flight service would also improve business capabilities of the people and create jobs for citizens of the two countries.

Meanwhile, the Airline has attributed its inability to ferry all its London-Lagos passengers baggages to the inability of Gatwick Airport Authorities to screen the luggage.

In a bid to create balance of passengers and baggage Medview said it had to deploy another aircraft to fly the excess baggage back to Nigeria.

The post Nigerian airline integrates regional air travel appeared first on COMPLETE ENTERTAINMENT.