Nigerians pay hospital bill for twins abandoned by parents

Kind-hearted Nigerians have paid the hospital bill newborn twins who were abandoned by their mother.

According to reports, the woman abandoned her twin babies at a Lagos State-based private hospital over her inability to pay the medicals bills.

The parents of the babies, identified as Adeyemi and Sarah Ademola, had disappeared from the Felken Maternity Centre on Awofodu Street, Somolu, when they could not pay the balance of N150,000 of the N300,000 medical bill.
Adeyemi had lamented the financial difficulty of the family and said that he was frustrated by the development since people who owed him were not paying up and he had no money to offset the bills.

But when the story became viral on the social media, many Nigerians who were moved by the plight of the family, indicated interest in settling the bills as well as helping the family.

A Non-Governmental Organization that visited the family had reportedly paid the N150,000 while the member representing the Lagos East Senatorial district in the Upper Chamber, Senator Gbenga Asafa, made a personal donation of N100,000 to the babies.

Some other Nigerians within and outside the country are also said to have indicated their interest in sending money to the family for the upkeep of the twin baby girls.

