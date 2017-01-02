Nigeria’s fortunes will improve in 2017 – Gboribiogha Jonah

Bayelsa Deputy Governor Gboribiogha Jonah says though Nigeria may have gone through difficult times in 2016, the country’s fortunes will improve in the new year 2017.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the “Cross Over Night” church service in Yenagoa, he sued for peace among youths in the state.

Intense prayers featured prominently at the Mountain Of Fire And Miracles Ministries “Cross Over Night” which had the Bayelsa Deputy Governor Gboribiogha Jonah in attendance… And then the time clocked 12.

Happy to have made it into the new year, members of the church went into raptures.

On the morning of the first day of the new year, Apostle David Wale Feso and members of Charismatic Renaissance International Church celebrated 2017 as “The Year Of Manifested Sonship”.

He prayed for Nigeria and Bayelsa State.

