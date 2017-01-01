Nollywood veteran Obi Madubogwu is also in need of financial help

Our Nollywood veterans are just falling sick upandan…so sad! Veteran Nollywood actor Obi Madubogwu also needs our help…read a statement from his family below…

“Mr. Obi Madubogwo is critically ill, he is finally out of Coma after a toxic battle with Diabetic wound . Currently the family has ran short of Fund to continue giving him what he needed, they need lots of money to pay for surgery, tests, medication etc else they will amputate his leg to save his life. He takes a pint of blood daily.
He needs our support urgently. Please no amount is too small. You can donate blood at d hospital. It’s really critical. He is currently in FMC inside railway corporation, Ebute Meta, YABA, Lagos. We can save his life and not to wait until the worst happens and we will sew ASOEBI and dance, glorify him, eat the small change the family may borrow and shout…God Forbid!!! Let’s save this brother and great Actor while he’s stil alive and Heaven will be happy with us…Amen! He needs us now as friends and colleagues. Let’s all reach out to him Show him love and support We will be posting the list of those that supported with the amounts of the donor so wish..Please send your contributions for Mr Obi Madubogwu to—- Chioma D Okoye 0864102013 FCMB

