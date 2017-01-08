Odemwingie suffers calf injury

Former Super Eagles star, Osaze Odemwingie has sustained a calf injury in the warm-up

before Rotherham United faced off against Oxford United in the FA Cup on Saturday.

The Super Eagles star was initially named in the starting eleven but had to make way for

Blackstock due to the injury.

Odemwingie will have to undergo further tests in order to determine the number of days he

