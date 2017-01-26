Okagbare gets Beijing 2008 Olympic Silver as Lebedeva fails dope test

Posted January 26, 2017 2:40 pm by Comments

Nigeria’s track queen Blessing Okagbare is set to be awarded the silver medal in the women’s long jump event of the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games after Russia’s Tatyana Lebedeva failed a drug test.

This was confirmed by the International Olympic Committee on Wednesday following an intelligence-gathering process that started in August 2015 to curb drug cheats.

Lebedeva won silver in the women’s triple jump event in Beijing Olympics.

Okagbare will now get the silver medal, Jamaica’s Chelsea Hammond move up from fourth position to third, while Brazil’s Maurren Maggi keeps her gold medal.

The post Okagbare gets Beijing 2008 Olympic Silver as Lebedeva fails dope test appeared first on COMPLETE ENTERTAINMENT.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. 2008 Beijing Olympics: Okagbare gets silver medal   .As Lebedeva’s  tests positive Nigeria’s fastest woman,  Blessing Okagbare is set to be awarded the silver medal in the...
  2. 2008 Beijing Olympics: IOC upgrades Team Nigeria’s bronze to silver The International Olympic Committee, IOC has formally written to inform Team Nigeria through the Nigeria Olympic Committee that it has...
  3. Nigeria wins Olympic silver medal Nigeria has grabbed an Olympic silver medal courtesy the International Olympic Committee. But don’t be mistaken, the medal is from...
  4. World Championships: Oke advances to triple jump final, Okagbare out of 200m Team Nigeria’s Tosin Oke on Wednesday advanced to the final of the men’s triple jump event at the 15th IAAF...
  5. Nigeria bans Okagbare from 2016 Olympic Games Nigeria athletics queen, Blessing Okagbare, has been banned from representing Nigeria at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, Brazil. The...
  6. Competing alongside Okagbare will inspire me in Rio, says Brume Commonwealth gold medallist, Ese Brume, on Monday jumped to a season-best 6.83m, which has qualified her for the long jump...
  7. In Campbell-Brown, Schippers, Thompson, Okagbare faces uphill task Blessing Okagbare-Ighoteguonor (centre) beat Veronica Campbell-Brown (right) to win the 100 metres gold at the 2014 Commonwealth Games. PHOTO: AFP....
  8. 11 Beijing Olympics weightlifting medallists fail retests Three Olympic champions from China are among 11 weightlifters who face being stripped of their medals after failing retests of...
  9. Beijing agog as World Athletics Championship begins Athletes from all over the world will today converge in Beijing, China to look for honours in the 2015 World...
  10. Usain Bolt Stripped Of Olympic Gold Medal The ignominious list of the fastest men in the world to fail drugs tests grew bigger on Wednesday when Usain...

< YOHAIG home