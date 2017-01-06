Okotete ‘ZFlogz’ Gerald wins first edition of TVC’s Rap or Drop

After eight weeks of intense competition and a showcase of lyrical dexterity, Okotete ‘ZFlogz’ Gerald has emerged the winner of the maiden edition of TVC Entertainment’s Rap or Drop.

ZFlogz beat off competition from four other finalists on Friday to be declared the winner of the competition by the judges, led by popular rapper and record label boss, Ill Bliss.

The rapper who missed the semi-finals due to ill-health had been given a wildcard qualification into the grand finale.

Indigenous rapper, Dr Prince came second having wowed the audience and judges with his mastery of the Igbo language.

Proudly supported by Tantalisers, Rap or Drop is a platform for budding rappers to showcase their talents and get the requisite exposure required to excel in Nigeria’s dynamic music scene.

