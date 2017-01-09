Okpara urges Eagles to focus on 2018 World Cup qualifiers

Former Super Eagles player, Godwin Okpara says Nigeria can use her absence in Gabon as an advantage in the world cup qualifiers.

Okpara admits the super eagles’ failure to reach Gabon hurts, but believes the team’s sole focus on the world cup qualifiers can be a blessing in disguise.

The former PSG defender has been impressed with the eagles’ performance under Gernot Rohr.

He is of no doubt the team will book a ticket to Russia 2018.

