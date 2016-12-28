Omo Baba marries sweetheart of 6 years

Posted December 28, 2016 10:40 pm by Comments

Nigerian Comedian, Olufemi Fagade, popularly known as Omo Baba has tied the knot with his girlfriend of six years in a splendid ceremony in Ibadan.

The comedian joins an impressive list of celebrity names and socialites who got hitched in the year 2016.

Omo Baba, a private person who often shies away from letting his private affairs be made known to members of the public, but pictures from his ceremony show that Toyosi the bride is a light-skinned beauty.

The wedding was attended by a number of celebs and comedian friends of the groom such as Gbenga Adeyinka, Sound Sultan and Comedian Owen-Gee who shared a video of the dancing couple on his Instagram page.

 

