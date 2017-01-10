Ondo APC/PDP trade words over alleged diversion of N1.5b

The Ondo State government and the the All Progressives Congress in the state are locked in a war of words over an allegation of a planned diversion of public funds.

With less than two months to the end of the present government in Ondo state, the major opposition party in the state, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the government of diverting a grant of N1.5bn from foreign donors to phoney contracts.

The party, through its Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Adesanya alleged that the money was the accumulated foreign grants to Ondo State Wealth Creation Agency (WECA) and Multilateral Relations Department.

The action of the government, he says, is a deliberate plan to empty the state treasury before the APC takes over the reins of power in the state.

But the state government has described the allegation as baseless.

Oluwole Babalola, one of the aides of Governor Olusegun Mimiko, stressed that the allegation is a calculated attempt to rubbish the image of the government.

While the APC spokesman insists that the allegation is real, the Governor’s aide advised the APC to stop misleading the public with lies.

The true picture of the allegation is yet to be known, as both sides refused to shift ground in the war of words.

