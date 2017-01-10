Ondo APC/PDP trade words over alleged diversion of N1.5b

Posted January 10, 2017 10:40 am by Comments

The Ondo State government and the the All Progressives Congress in the state are locked in a war of words over an allegation of a planned diversion of public funds.
The APC is accusing government of intending to divert about one point five billion naira grants from foreign donors to phoney contracts.

With less than two months to the end of the present government in Ondo state, the major opposition party in the state, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the government of  diverting a grant of  N1.5bn from foreign donors to phoney contracts.

The party, through its Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Adesanya alleged that the money was the accumulated foreign grants to Ondo State Wealth Creation Agency (WECA) and Multilateral Relations Department.

The action of the government, he says, is a deliberate plan to empty the state treasury before the APC takes over the reins of power in the state.

But the state government has described the allegation as baseless.

Oluwole Babalola, one of the aides of Governor Olusegun Mimiko, stressed that the allegation is a calculated attempt to rubbish the image of the government.

While the APC spokesman insists that the allegation is real, the Governor’s aide advised the APC to stop misleading the public with lies.

The true picture of the allegation is yet to be known, as both sides refused to shift ground in the war of words.

The post Ondo APC/PDP trade words over alleged diversion of N1.5b appeared first on COMPLETE ENTERTAINMENT.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Edo APC, PDP Trade Words Over Alleged Assault The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been trading words...
  2. APC, PDP Trade Words Over Polls In Ondo It was a war of words in Ondo State on Monday, ahead of the governorship polls that will hold on...
  3. APC, PDP trade words over alleged DSS DG’s partisanship THE All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday faulted the opposition Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) claim that the Director-General of the Directorate...
  4. Bayelsa APC factions trade words over alleged expulsion The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Bayelsa State, yesterday, took a new twist as two factions of...
  5. Plateau State APC, PDP Trade Words Over Alleged Workers’ Recruitment The Plateau State’s All Progressives Congress  (APC) has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of setting bobby traps for the...
  6. Oke, Akeredolu, In War Of Words Over Plans To Rig Ondo Governorship Election Olusola Oke, the governorship candidate of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) in Ondo state has alleged that the sum of...
  7. Family, NDA trade words over cadet who died of alleged brutalization A cadet with the Nigeria Defence Academy, (NDA), Kaduna, ?James Didam Bulus, 18, with registration number NDA/ 11537, has died...
  8. Alleged illegal operation: 3 former security outfit commanders, BoT trade words Former National Commandant General of Gallant Community Protection and Safety Foundation, GAPCON, Dr Anthony Clarke and his Anambra and Imo...
  9. PDP, APC Trade Words Over Defection In Delta Reactions have trailed the controversial issues surrounding the defection of some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members to the opposition All...
  10. Ondo APC Chairman Reacts To Alleged Removal From Office The Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Isaac Kekemeke has reacted to his purported removal from office...

< YOHAIG home