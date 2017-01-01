Ooni of Ife is Oduduwa Reincarnated – South-West Monarch

The Alayemore of Ido-Osun, Oba Adedapo Aderemi, has described the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, as the Oduduwa re-incarnated, praising him for celebrating Obalufon Ogbogbodirin, the father of his own ancestor Obalufon Alayemore.

Oba Aderemi who is also the secretary of South-West council Obas said this during the unveiling ceremony of Obalufon Ogbogbodirin Statue and the grand-finale of the celebration of Obalufon Festival 2016, on Thursday at the Ile-Oodua palace in Ile-Ife.

He stated that Obalufon Ogbogbodirin as a hero gave birth to another hero Obalufon Alayemore who had founded several of today’s Yoruba towns including Ido-Osun.

