‘Operation Safe Heaven Plateau’ honours Journalists

Posted December 27, 2016

The Special Task Force code named “Operation Safe Haven Plateau” has made this years Christmas celebration a remarkable one for themselves.

The task force singled out some journalists in appreciation of their media houses’ support in reporting its activities.

TVC News Plateau State Correspondent, Funom Joshua, tops the list of the six journalists honoured at the event.

First of its kind, the event, laced with wining and dining, was witnessed by officers and men of the task force as well as family members and friends of the awardees.

The Chief Host, Major General Rogers Nicholas, thanked the news hounds for their display of professionalism in the outgoing year.

And for the awardees, the gesture will spur them to do more in the coming year .

