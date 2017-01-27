Organised Labour demands sack of FMC Owerri boss

Members of organised labour have picketed the Federal Ministry of Health in Abuja calling for the immediate sack of the Managing Director of the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri, Imo state.

Angela Uwakwem is standing trial for alleged embezzlement of public funds.

The Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress accused the Minister of state for Health, Osagie Ehanire of shielding Uwakwem and unduly punishing staff who were whistle blowers in the alleged corruption case against her.

But Ehanire debunked the allegations in a statement issued in Abuja, insisting due process must be followed in the matter.

