Popular Nollywood Actor, Osita Iheme has ventured into the music business.

The star who is widely known for his portrayal of ‘Pawpaw’, a comedic role which is hugely popular among the Nigerian audience, describes himself as an ‘actor, author and a motivational speaker’.

Clearly, he has added record label executive to that title.

And the label which is called Young Boss Records is already home to two artistes; Barrister Max and Charisma.

The actor himself took to his Instagram to announce the new music from his new label members.

We wonder if he would make some music himself in the near future, as that is no strange move for Nollywood actors.

The post Osita Iheme a.k.a ‘Pawpaw’ launches record label appeared first on COMPLETE ENTERTAINMENT.