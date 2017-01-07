Osun Royal rumble: Magistrate withdraws from suit as Oluwo shuns court

Magistrate Olusola Aluko of a court in Osogbo has withdrawn from a case involving two traditional rulers, Oluwo of Iwoland and the Oluwo of Iwo Oke, just as the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba AbdRasheed Akanbi, for the umpteenth time refused to appear before the court.

Correspondent Ibrahim Alege reports that the plaintiff also filed an application for withdrawal of the case.

The case started late last year with the Oluwo of Iwo Oke, Oba Kadiri Adeoye dragging the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba AbdRasheed Akanbi before an Osogbo magistrate court, accusing him of employing the services of hoodlums to harass and intimidate other people.



He also accused him of concealing some facts about himself before he was installed as a first class monarch in Osun state.

The presiding magistrate, Olusola Aluko had invited the defendant, Oba AbdRasheed Akanbi to appear before the court but the monarch declined.

This drew the anger of the magistrate who issued a bench warant for the arrest of the Oba Akanbi.

At Friday’s sitting, Oba AbdRasheed Akanbi, again, did not appear before the magistrate. He was said to be indisposed.

Meanwhile, the plaintiff, Oluwo of Iwo Oke, Oba Kadiri Adeoye has withdrawn the case, citing intervention from Governor Rauf Aregbesola and former President Olusegun Obasanjo as the reason for his latest action.

He hinged his decision on the need to protect his integrity and that of the judiciary.

