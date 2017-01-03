PDP workers protest against non-payment of salaries

Staff of the people’s democratic party, PDP are calling on the party’s hierarchy to re-open the party’s secretariat, to enable them carry out their duties.

They made this demand on Tuesday, while protesting at the party’s secretariat.

They also called on the judiciary to speed up the legal process, in order to bring an end to the lingering leadership crisis rocking the party.

