PMAN crisis : Lagos chapter wants fresh election

Posted January 24, 2017 12:40 am by Comments

The last is yet to be heard of the age-long crisis rocking the Performing Musicians Employers’ Association of Nigeria, PMAN, as the Lagos state chapter of the association wants the current president of PMAN, Pretty Okafor to step down as president.

Addressing newsmen, the Governor of PMAN lagos state chapter Kareem Olomide Osoba says no election was done in 2016 as claimed by the pretty okafor led executive.

He stressed that the emergence of Pretty as president stands on an illegal footing.

Others accused the current president of fraudulent activities using the association.

The post PMAN crisis : Lagos chapter wants fresh election appeared first on COMPLETE ENTERTAINMENT.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Court upholds Okafor’s election as PMAN President Honourable Justice B.B. Kanyip of National Industrial Court, Lagos Division has upheld the election of Pretty Okafor as the president...
  2. I expect free and fair PMAN election – Okoroji A former chairman of the Performing Musicians’ Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Tony Okoroji, said he expects a free and fair...
  3. PMAN to establish music institute in Lagos The Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), on Thursday said plans were underway to establish music institute in Lagos to...
  4. PMAN raises alarm over Ngige’s plan to appoint rival executives The Performing Musicians Employers’ Association of Nigeria (PMAN )has raised alarm about the alleged plans of the Nigerian labourminister, Chris...
  5. PMAN gets new President this Oct., as Morroco decries factionalisation Come October this year, the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN) will elect a new National President marking the end...
  6. PMAN partners FG to curb piracy By Iyabo Aina Lagos—The newly elected Pretty Okafor-led Performing Musicians Employers Association of  Nigeria, PMAN,  has entered into a partnership...
  7. PMAN partners Information and Culture Ministry on Piracy The Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN) has reached a partnership deal with the Federal Government through its Federal Ministry...
  8. PMAN inaugurates new caretaker committee A recent court judgment upholding Pretty Okafor’s position as PMAN head notwithstanding, the caretaker committee that brought him to power...
  9. Actors Guild, PMAN mourn Bukky Ajayi The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) and the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN) have described the death of veteran...
  10. PMAN resolves leadership crisis, sets up caretaker c’ttee       Minister of Labour and employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has urged the new caretaker committee of the performing musicians...

< YOHAIG home