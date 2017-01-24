PMAN crisis : Lagos chapter wants fresh election

The last is yet to be heard of the age-long crisis rocking the Performing Musicians Employers’ Association of Nigeria, PMAN, as the Lagos state chapter of the association wants the current president of PMAN, Pretty Okafor to step down as president.

Addressing newsmen, the Governor of PMAN lagos state chapter Kareem Olomide Osoba says no election was done in 2016 as claimed by the pretty okafor led executive.

He stressed that the emergence of Pretty as president stands on an illegal footing.

Others accused the current president of fraudulent activities using the association.

