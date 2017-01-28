Police arrest 65 year-old man for defilement, three others for rape

TVC E. Men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 65 year-old man, Alosuposo Louis for raping two minors aged ten and eight years respectively in Ayetoro area of the state.

The State Police Command’s Spokesman, Mr. Abimbola Oyeyemi in a release yesterday in Abeokuta, disclosed that the suspect wasarrested following a complaint from the mother of one of the victims who lodged a complaint.

The woman claimed to have noticed strange behaviors from her daughter, which made her interrogate the girl thoroughly and discovered she had been defiled.
Following the complaint, The DPO, Mr. Makinde Kayode led a team of policemen to arrest the suspect. According to Oyeyemi, further investigations revealed that the suspect had also violated another minor, adding that the two victims were lured into his apartment where he carried out the evil act.Oyeyemi confirmed that the man had confessed to committing the crime while the two victims were taken to General Hospital Ayetoro, for medical treatment.

In a related development, the police also arrested three teenagers who were said to be students of Ajagbe High School for raping a female student of the same school. Their arrest followed a report by the father of the victim, simply identified as Salau, who complained that the suspects dragged his daughter into the bush, where they brutally raped her.

According to Oyeyemi, the DPO of the Iperu Police Division Bernard Ediagbonya led his men to the forest where the suspects were arrested.The suspects, Uloko Austin, Adekunle Quadri and Orenuga Aliu were said to be members of a secret cult known as “Ajagbe youngest nation”.

Oyeyemi disclosed that the State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu had ordered the immediate transfer of the two cases to the Anti-human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigations.

 

