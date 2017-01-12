Police arrest Pretty Mike

Police arrest Pretty Mike

pretty mikeTVC E. Nigerian Police have arrested Mike Eze Nwalie also known as Pretty Mike, a manager of a Lagos hotel for putting chain on girls when ever he is going to a function.

After the arrest, he made to sign an undertaking, which states:

The undertaking read in part: “I, Mike Eze Nwalie, A.K.A Pretty Mike of 21A Magodo GRA, Luma Street, do hereby undertake to stop whatever act of putting girls on a leash or any other degrading treatment to ladies and guys.

“I am aware that such act offends the law of the State of Lagos and if I repeat it again, there will be legal act towards me.

“I undertake to issue a letter of apology to the public effective from tomorrow on all my social media platforms.”

Nwogu admitted knowing his action was against the law, but pledged not to further indulge in such behaviour.

Speaking on the matter, the State’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Adeniji Kazeem said the State Government will not tolerate any anti-social behavior that attempt to dehumanize any citizen in the State.

Kazeem restated the government’s determination to prosecute any individual or group of persons who violate any law of the State under any guise.

“The Lagos State Government is committed to the protection of the rights of all citizens including children, women and all the vulnerable persons in the State,” Kazeem said.

