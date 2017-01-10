Police confirms Maiduguri multiple attacks

TVC N. The Nigerian police have confirmed the attacks that left several persons killed and score injured when multiple explosions hit Maiduguri, the Borno state capital Sunday night.

A statement from Borno state spokesman DSP Victor Isuku stated that the attackers were “three male suicide bombers.”

He explained that they “ shot sporadically and attempted to infiltrate Maiduguri via Garki Muna village close to a military checkpoint.”

The statement reads:

“At about 2020hrs of yesterday 8/1/2017, three male suicide bombers shot sporadically and attempted to infiltrate Maiduguri via Garki Muna village close to a military checkpoint.

The IED strapped to their bodies exploded killing all of them, and a civilian JTF. Two Ak47 rifles were recovered , while one was completely destroyed as a result of the explosion. Then about 2230hrs same date, there were two suicide bombers attack at Kaleri area of Gwange. Four persons including two female suicide bombers died in the explosion.

Both scenes were swept and rendered safe for public access by personnel from EOD, FSARS and patrol teams of the command at the wee hours of today.

Normalcy has since returned to these areas. Dsp Victor Isuku PPRO BORNO.”

