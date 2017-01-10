Police confirms Maiduguri multiple attacks

Posted January 10, 2017 10:40 pm by Comments

 

 

TVC N. The Nigerian police have confirmed the attacks that left several persons killed and score injured when multiple explosions hit Maiduguri, the Borno state capital Sunday night.

A statement from Borno state spokesman DSP Victor Isuku stated that the attackers were “three male suicide bombers.”

He explained that they “ shot sporadically and attempted to infiltrate Maiduguri via Garki Muna village close to a military checkpoint.”

The statement reads:

“At about 2020hrs of yesterday 8/1/2017, three male suicide bombers shot sporadically and attempted to infiltrate Maiduguri via Garki Muna village close to a military checkpoint.

The IED strapped to their bodies exploded killing all of them, and a civilian JTF. Two Ak47 rifles were recovered , while one was completely destroyed as a result of the explosion. Then about 2230hrs same date, there were two suicide bombers attack at Kaleri area of Gwange. Four persons including two female suicide bombers died in the explosion.

Both scenes were swept and rendered safe for public access by personnel from EOD, FSARS and patrol teams of the command at the wee hours of today.

Normalcy has since returned to these areas. Dsp Victor Isuku PPRO BORNO.”

The post Police confirms Maiduguri multiple attacks appeared first on COMPLETE ENTERTAINMENT.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. TWO FEMALE SUICIDE BOMBERS KILLED IN MAIDUGURI wo female suicide bombers died in a failed attempt to invade Maiduguri. According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO)...
  2. [Updated] Eight killed in suicide attacks on Maiduguri Kayode Idowu Eight persons have been confirmed killed in two separate suicide attacks on Sunday night in Maiduguri, the Borno...
  3. Security intercepts two suicide bombers on Maiduguri outskirts Two suicide bombers were on Sunday night prevented by vigilant security personable from infiltrating Maiduguri to carryout out an attack....
  4. Police confirms failed suicide attack on Maiduguri mosque Borno State Police Command has confirmed a failed suicide attack targeting worshipers at a mosque in Maiduguri. The two suspected...
  5. Army Kill Female Suicide Bombers In Maiduguri The Nigerian Army has gunned down three female suicide bombers around Maiduguri in the early hours of Friday. According to...
  6. 3 Suspected Female Bombers Killed In Maiduguri The Borno Police Command said on Friday that three suspected female suicide bombers were shot dead by security agents after...
  7. Borno CP confirms maiduguri’s suicide bombings in The Borno State Police Command on Wednesday confirmed the killing of a soldier and two others when two male suicide...
  8. Two Killed, One Arrested In Failed Suicide Attack In Maiduguri Two suicide bombers lost their lives on Friday morning in a failed attempt to attack the Federal High Court in...
  9. Six dead, several injured in Maiduguri multiple explosions Heavy security has been beefed up in and around Maiduguri, the Borno State capital following multiple suicide attacks on the...
  10. TWO KILLED IN ANOTHER SUICIDE ATTACK IN MAIDUGURI Two persons were killed on Wednesday night in a suicide bomb attack in Maiduguri, the spokesman for the Borno State...

< YOHAIG home