Police officer sentenced to 12 years in prison over killing of Abuja banker  

TVC E. Justice Silvanus C. Oriji of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court sitting at Apo, Abuja, on sentenced a police officer, Olotu Owoicho, to 12 years imprisonment for causing the death of one Mrs. Doris Nonye Okere.

The deceased Mrs Doris Nonye Okere, who was a cashier with the then Bank PHB at Wuse Zone 1 branch, lost her life on January 31, 2011 when the convict of Squadron 44 and chief security officer in charge of all security operatives at Zenith Bank, Mpape, opened fire on a taxi conveying the deceased with her barely 11-month old son to work.

