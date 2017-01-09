Prepared for resumption, Ajimobi tells LAUTECH students

Students and workers of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, Oyo State, which was shut about seven months ago, have been asked to brace themselves for resumption of academic and other activities latest by the end of January.

Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, said that he had closed ranks with his Osun State counterpart, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, to break the logjam .

A statement by the governor’s Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Yomi Layinka who stated that organised body of Nigerian students visited the governor to plea for the school to be reopened.

LAUTECH is jointly owned by Oyo and Osun, the two states that constituted old Oyo State before Osun was carved out in 1991.

The team was led by the Senate President of the National Association of Nigerian Students, Salam Olajide and other NANS excos from the South West Zone.

The governor said that the decision to reopen the institution was reached after another round of discussions and would be heartwarming to the striking workers.

The university had been grounded since June 9, 2016.

